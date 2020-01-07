Wärtsilä Scrubber Gains Approval in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The VLCC New Treasure has been fitted with one of the scrubber systems. Image Credit: Dalian Shipbuilding Industry

A scrubber system designed by Finnish engineering firm Wärtsilä has gained approval from the China Classification Society, the company said Tuesday.

Wärtsilä's Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) system was approved following a review of its design and fabrication, as well as full testing after installation with Dalian Maritime University reviewing the data independently, the company said.

"Having CCS Type Approval now means that this product can be installed on any CCS class ship without the need for further emissions testing," Jan Othman, director of exhaust treatment at Wärtsilä Marine, said in an emailed statement.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry has ordered one of the systems for the very large crude carrier New Treasure, which is being built for Associated Maritime of Hong Kong.