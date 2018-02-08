Sinanju Tankers Completes Singapore Bunker Barge Fleet Expansion

Marine Tina is the last of five new vessels for Sinanju. Image Credit: Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd

Singapore-based bunker tanker owner, operator, and manager Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd (Sinanju) this week completed its 2017/18 bunkering fleet expansion programme with the delivery of Marine Tina.

The 6,500 DWT double hulled bunker tanker is the last of five new vessels that have been delivered over the last six months, and joins Marine Queenie, Marine Rose, Marine Selena, and Marine Unique.

The fleet expansion exercise was to meet the growing needs for fuel by ships bunkering in Singapore, the company stated.

Sinanju now operates a fleet of 13 modern double hulled bunker tankers – twelve in Singapore and one in Fujairah.

“ thanks to the excellent collaborative efforts rendered by our partners, such as Endress + Hauser and Metcore International, our newbuilds are geared up to extend Singapore's prominence in the bunkering industry Mr. Desmond Chong, General Manager of Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd

"Marine Tina will be deployed in Singapore waters to carrying out bunkering of marine fuel oil. As it is mandatory for new bunker tankers (that deliver MFO) in Singapore to be installed with a mass flow meter (MFM)system, Marine Tina will undergo the necessary MFM system commissioning and acceptance tests," Sinanju explained.

"The test data will then be sent on to the National Metrology Centre for analysis before the vessel obtains operational approval from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)."

Singapore-flagged Marine Tina is expected to commence bunkering operations in early March 2018.

Mr. Desmond Chong, General Manager of Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd said: "Singapore’s status as the world’s largest bunkering hub was boosted in 2017 with a 4.1pct year-on-year growth in bunker sales. We are building up international trust in the mass flow metering system and its supporting infrastructure, such as the TR48:2015.

"My team has been exceptionally busy executing our fleet expansion programme this past 6 months, but thanks to the excellent collaborative efforts rendered by our partners, such as Endress + Hauser and Metcore International, our newbuilds are geared up to extend Singapore’s prominence in the bunkering industry and support global trade growth."