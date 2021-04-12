Singapore: Covid-19 Accelerating Change

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: embracing change. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has put the accelerated pace of change in shipping at the centre of its Maritime Week series of events.

SMW 2021 starts next week under the theme of New Frontier, Shifting Paradigms.

This year's events will focus on how the industry is pushing new frontiers in a post-pandemic world, with closer collaboration to enable resilient operations, deeper adoption of digital solutions, a renewed focus on maritime decarbonisation, and increased emphasis on developing a future-ready maritime workforce", according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The second phase of the port's digitalPORT@SGTM programme will be launched at SMW 2021 which is "a just-in-time module for ship owners, agents, terminal operators and marine service providers" to promote port efficiency by enhancing the turnaround time of ships calling at Singapore, the MPA said.

An event on April 21 will share the Norwegian experience on moving towards zero emissions taking in the role of alternative fuels for shipping such as electrification, green ammonia and hydrogen.

SMW 2021 is the 15th such event organised by the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.