Petronas Expands LNG Bunkering Footprint to Sabah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petronas is Malaysia's state-owned energy company. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysian energy company Petronas has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation in Sabah.

The company recently bunkered the bulker HL Green with LNG using its 7,500 m3 delivery vessel the Avenir Advantage at Sandakan Port, it said in a statement on its website last week.

In August the company reported it had seen steady demand for its LNG bunkering operation in the Straits of Malacca.

"Along with our previous operations at Port Klang in Selangor and Sungai Udang Port in Melaka, this latest effort signifies a major step towards developing Malaysia as an LNG bunkering hub," Emry Mohd Tamrin, head of Petronas Marine, said in the statement.

"It also further solidifies PETRONAS Marine's presence as a one-stop marine solutions partner providing cost-competitive cleaner fuels and reliable services to meet the energy demands of its customers sustainably."