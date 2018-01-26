Taiwan to Implement Low Sulfur Fuel Regs in 2019

Taiwan will implement the new regs on January 1, 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Thursday announced that, effective January 1, 2019, it will implement a rule requiring all ships entering its international ports to use bunkers containing no more that 0.5 percent sulfur, Taiwanese media reports.

The development comes following news earlier this month that Taiwan's Maritime and Ports Bureau had set aside NT$45 million ($1.52 million) for a pilot programme to encourage ship operators to switch to low sulfur fuel when sailing close to sea ports.