Spill During Bunkering Operations in Hong Kong

Oil spill in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

A marine fuel spill occurred Sunday during bunkering operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal, Hong Kong as box ship Maersk Gateshead lifted bunkers from tanker Carlung.

The spill is understood to be been discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning local time.

On Sunday images showing a large section of the 4,500 teu capacity box ship covered in oil were being widely circulated on social media, as seen on Maritime Bulletin here: https://maritimebulletin.net/2019/01/06/maersk-container-ship-massive-oil-spill-in-hong-kong/

The extent of the spill is currently unclear.