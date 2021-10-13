COVID-19 Outbreak Delays Bunker Barge Loadings at Singapore's Universal Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships taking bunkers in Singapore in the coming days may have to wait for longer than expected. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker barge loadings at Singapore's Universal Terminal have been disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak on Jurong Island.

A queue of barges waiting to load at the terminal has built up because of staffing problems caused by the outbreak, price reporting agency Argus Media reported on Wednesday, citing local suppliers. Delays have been reported since the weekend.

"The queue of barges waiting to load is getting longer and the loading duration is lengthening as well," Argus cited a local supplier as saying.

The terminal is Singapore's largest independent oil storage facility.

VLSFO and HSFO loadings have been more affected than MGO.

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub, with annual sales typically reaching near 50 million mt.