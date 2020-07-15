Testing Data Shows Elevated Water Levels in Hong Kong Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quality variances in Hong Kong may be adding to effective prices there. File Image / Pixabay

Elevated water levels have been found in very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) in Hong Kong, according to the latest testing data.

Elevated water levels of as much as 0.45% of volume have been found.

This may add as much as $2/mt onto the effective VLSFO price at the port, bunker trading platform ENGINE said in a LinkedIn post.

"The water can also be seen to be of salt water origin due to a corresponding increase in Sodium over the same period, although both should be safely removed by efficient purification onboard the vessel," the company said.

There have also been variances of up to 4% from the density noted in the delivery note in Hong Kong VLSFO, the company said, which in itself may add as much as $19/mt to the effective price.