Sinopec Produces First IMO-compliant Fuel oil Cargo

LSFO meets IMO specifications. File image/Pixabay.

The first low sulfur fuel oil cargo has been produced by Chinese refiner Sinopec at its Jinling plant in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The cargo comprised 4,200 metric tonnes, according to Reuters.

A refinery executive was cited in the report saying that the fuel met the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel.

Other plants have made pilot batches of the fuel but the Jinling refinery becomes the first refinery producing fuel to the IMO specifications, the report said.

From the start of next year, all ship must burn bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur or have emissions abatement technology installed onboard ship.