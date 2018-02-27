Dennis Ho Joins Peninsula in Singapore

Ho: based in Singapore (file image/pixabay)

Dennis Ho has joined bunker company Peninsula Petroleum in Singapore as a supply manager.

Ho, a seasoned bunker industry professional, was previously with Aegean Petroleum in the Southeast Asian republic.

Prior to that, he was with Seven Seas Oil Trading. He has also worked for World Fuel Services.

Ho's Linkedin profile shows he was educated at Canadian higher education institution Simon Fraser University.

Aegean pulled out o the Singapore bunker market last year.