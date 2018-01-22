Sanchi Sinking: Bunker Fuel Pollution Fears Realised

Pollution threat from Sanchi sinking has increased (file image/pixabay)

The sunken tanker Sanchi, which went down last week in the East China Sea, is leaking bunker fuel.

Fears of a leak from the ship's fuel tanks were raised last week and confirmed by International Tankers Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) over the weekend.

ITOPF managing director Karen Purnell said that the Sanchi was leaking bunker fuel, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

Heavy fuel oil can be contained and recovered provided that the weather conditions are favourable, Purnell was reported as saying.

However, the tanker's cargo of condensate could hamper salvage efforts as the Chinese maritime authorities have said that the residual condensate on the wreck could ignite and cause another explosion.

ITOPF is a not-for-profit organisation funded by tanker companies.