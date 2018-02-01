Recovery Efforts Continue for Sunken Sanchi's Bunkers

Salvage crews are said to be continuing efforts to remove bunkers from Sanchi. File Image / Pixabay

China's the Ministry of Transport today said salvage crews are continuing efforts to remove 1,900 tonnes of bunker fuel from the sunken Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, Reuters reports.

As Ship & Bunker has reported, the tanker collided with the freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea on January 6.

The clean up is said to involve five Chinese vessels, one Japanese ship, and one South Korean ship.

The investigation into the cause of the the collision and sinking is ongoing.