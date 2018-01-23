Jump in Singapore Bunker Stem Size Prompts Increase in MFM Calibration Capability

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker. Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

Mogas Flow Lab is set to increase its mass flow meter (MFM) calibration rate from 250 mt/hour to 1,500 mt/hour following a jump in the average bunker stem size in Singapore.

The increase will be achieved later this year and follows the official opening last Friday of the company's third-generation laboratory in Tuas, Platts reports.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shows that for 2017 the port of Singapore sold a record high 50.6 million metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel in 2017, a 4% increase on the previous record of 48.6 million mt set in 2016.

This increase came despite a drop in the number of calls for bunkers in 2017, which fell some 3.9% to 40,736 from 42,380 in the previous year.

The shift lifted the average stem size for the year to 1,244 mt, an increase of 8.5% over 2016.

Between 2013 and 2015 the average stem sized held steady between 1,105 mt and 1,108 mt.

MFMs became mandatory for MFO bunkering in Singapore effective January 1, 2017, with the meters required to have a maximum error margin of 0.50%.