Singapore Bunker Demand Sees 10.8% Year-on-Year Gain in March

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Marine fuel demand in Singapore continued to climb on a yearly basis in April, seeing a 10.8% gain from the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Total demand at the world's largest bunkering hub was 4.114 million mt in April, up by 10.8% from a year earlier but down by 4.8% from the previous month.

Bunker demand in Singapore may be being preserved despite the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by demand shifting there from other, smaller ports.

Calls at the port for bunkering slipped by 2.7% from a year earlier to 3,202 ships, meaning the average stem size gained about 156 mt on the year to about 1,285 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur gasoil and diesel sales fell by 5% from March's levels to 2.903 million mt in April, while high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) sales advanced by 4.4% to 771,200 mt.

Sales of 0.1% sulfur gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil lost 9.5% on the month to 439,200 mt, the MPA said.