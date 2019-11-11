Global Miner to Award LNG Shipping Tender in Q1

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mining: carbon footprint. File image/Pixabay.

Global miner BHP is to decide early next year on a tender to build liquified natural gas-fuelled ships to transport its cargoes, according to Reuters.

27 million metric tonnes have been earmarked for LNG-fuelled sea transport, a figure which making up about 10% of the its iron ore movements.

The company issued the tender in July in a bid to develop a more sustainable transportation strategy.

According to the report, 17 detailed submissions from established companies to start ups are under consideration. The tender is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of next year.

LNG as marine fuel is seen as a viable alternative to oil-derived marine fuel. It delivers strongly on shipping emissions although some commentators argue that the alternative fuel is an overall carbon contributor.

Rashpal Bhatti, vice president for maritime and supply chain excellence, who is quoted in the report, says LNG shapes up well on the cost front and is realistic for cutting shipping emissions in the short term.