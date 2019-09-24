J-ENG Announces New Carbon Free Bunker Project

J-ENG looking to tackle shipping's decarbonization goals. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Marine engine manufacturer Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has announced a new partnership with National Maritime Research Institute that will see the joint research and development project investigating the combustion of carbon-free fuels.

The pair will look at fuels including hydrogen and ammonia as solutions to the industry's growing desire to reduce its GHG footprint.

"In particular, hydrogen energy is expected as a promising energy carrier for achieving a decarbonized society, and various studies are being conducted about the liquefied hydrogen and ammonia etc," the company said.

The JV is the latest project from J-ENG to tackle the use of alternative bunker fuels as part of its decarbonization efforts.

In May the firm said it was partnering with Nippon Yusen Kaisha Line (NYK Line) on the research and development of biofuel bunkers as a route to decarbonization.