Singapore Bunker Sales Rose to Four-Month High in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Singapore appears to be staging a recovery. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, advanced to the highest level since March last month.

Total sales were 4.158 million mt in July, according to preliminary data from the country's Maritime and Port Authority released Thursday, gaining 7.2% from the same month a year earlier and 8.6% from June's level. The total was the highest since March.

The climb follows two consecutive months of declines in June and May.

Vessel calls to Singapore for bunkering jumped by 8.2% from a year earlier to 3,624 ships, meaning the average stem size slipped by 1% on the year to about 1,147 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur gasoil and diesel sales rose by 8% from May's levels to 2.923 million mt in July, while high sulfur fuel oil sales surged by 23% to 988,200 mt.

Sales of 0.1% sulfur gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil sank by 22% on the month to 245,800 mt, the MPA said.