Singapore: Excessive Dark Smoke Not Acceptable, Says MPA

Dark smoke: serious concern (file image/pixbay)

Ships should take "all necessary measures" to curb soot, ash or dark smoke engine emissions while in port or face "stern action", the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has said.

"MPA takes a serious view of vessels emitting excessive smoke as it can adversely affect the air quality in the atmosphere," the authority said Tuesday.

"MPA will take stern action against offenders," it added.

Particulate matter, which is formed from unburned carbon in the combustion process, is seen as a threat to public health.

"Pollution of the air from emission of dark smoke from ships is a serious concern," the MPA said.