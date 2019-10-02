Trio Team Up to Supply LNG Bunkers in Malaysia

Avenir LNG's 7,500 cbm LNG carrier. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Petronas has chartered a 7,500 cbm LNG carrier from UK-based Avenir LNG in collaboration with Malaysian shipping firm MISC Berhad with the aim of providing LNG bunkers across Malaysia.

Avenir and MISC say they will form a joint venture company to manage the commercial operations of the LNG carrier, while ship management services will be provided by MISC subsidiary Eaglestar Shipmanagement (L) Pte Ltd.

Petronas, through its subsidiary, PETRONAS LNG Sdn. Bhd. (PLSB) is understood to have taken the vessel on time charter for three years commencing from its slated delivery date of February 2020.

“We are delighted to have partnered with MISC to provide our first 7,500 m3 LNG ship to PLSB to help start the bunkering activities in Malaysia and nearby areas," said Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited.

"The wider cooperation with PETRONAS on bunkering and small-scale development is what we consider very strategic in opening up this new and exciting market.”