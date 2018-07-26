Wartsila Sells Dual-fuel Units to Cosco

Wartsila: good business in China (file image/pixabay)

Finnish marine engineering firm Wartsila has sold 33 engines to be installed across 11 newbuilds under construction in China.

The units, which are Wartsila 20 engines with dual-fuel capability, have been ordered by China Cosco Shipping and Cosco Shipping Bulk, the company said.

"The engine design allows for conversion to dual-fuel operation," the company said.

"The opportunity for conversion at a later stage is seen as an attractive option for owners and operators when preparing for upcoming emissions legislation, most notably the global 0.5% sulphur restrictions entering into force in 2020."

The upgraded Wärtsilä 20 engine came to market in December as a more powerful version of the Wartsila 20 diesel engine.

