BUNKER JOBS: Hafnia Seeks Assistant Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the shipping or maritime industries. Image Credit: Hafnia

Bunker buying alliance Hafnia Pools is seeking to hire an assistant bunker manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the shipping or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Involvement in purchasing bunkers in the Far East/Middle East Regions for both internal and external clients

Oversees Key Account Manager assignments for existing and future clients

Maintain existing Danish clients' interests in Far East

Be the desk lead (internal expert) on new fuels, working closely with the BW sponsored Global Centre Maritime Decarbonisation

Develop current businesses on selling/trading bunker additives

Responsible for a smooth process for Bunker Delivery Operations, i.e. coordination & liaising with Operators, Port Authorities, Agents, Customs, other members of the Bunker Alliance, etc

Assist in performance monitoring, claims, invoicing and reporting

Responsible for the bunker delivery operations of the company, mainly in Far East and Middle East

Ensure smooth transition of newly signed Singapore based clients

Ensure all relevant documentation and system input is carried out according to audit requirements

