Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Hafnia Seeks Assistant Bunker Manager in Singapore
Wednesday March 6, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the shipping or maritime industries. Image Credit: Hafnia
Bunker buying alliance Hafnia Pools is seeking to hire an assistant bunker manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in the shipping or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Involvement in purchasing bunkers in the Far East/Middle East Regions for both internal and external clients
- Oversees Key Account Manager assignments for existing and future clients
- Maintain existing Danish clients' interests in Far East
- Be the desk lead (internal expert) on new fuels, working closely with the BW sponsored Global Centre Maritime Decarbonisation
- Develop current businesses on selling/trading bunker additives
- Responsible for a smooth process for Bunker Delivery Operations, i.e. coordination & liaising with Operators, Port Authorities, Agents, Customs, other members of the Bunker Alliance, etc
- Assist in performance monitoring, claims, invoicing and reporting
- Responsible for the bunker delivery operations of the company, mainly in Far East and Middle East
- Ensure smooth transition of newly signed Singapore based clients
- Ensure all relevant documentation and system input is carried out according to audit requirements
For more information, click here.