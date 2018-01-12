Singapore Sets New Annual Bunker Sales Record With Over 50 Million MT Sold in 2017

The port of Singapore sold a record high 50.6 million mt of bunker fuel in 2017. Image Credit: Pixabay + Ship & Bunker

The port of Singapore sold a record high 50.6 million metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel in 2017, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The total for all products is an 4% increase on the previous record 48.6 million mt set last year.

380 cSt HSFO bunkers accounted for 75% of the total with 37.8 million mt sold, with 500 cSt material the port's second most popular grade with just over 10 million mt sold - 20% of the total.

Sales were not the only thing that increased in 2017, with the average stem size for the year up to 1,244 mt from 1,147 mt in 2016.

However the number of calls for bunkers in 2017 were down some 3.9%, falling to 40,736 from 42,380 in the previous year.

The record performance comes in a year that also saw the introduction of the mandatory use of mass flow meter (MFM) technology for HFO bunkering, a move some suggested may have caused sales in the world's biggest bunkering port to fall.

The record year was capped by a strong performance in December, with monthly sales up 10% year-on-year to 4,296,600 mt for all products.