Malaysia to get new Oil Storage Depot

Malaysia: southern investment. File image/Pixabay.

Malaysia's southern port of Johor is to invest in substantial storage and bunkering facilities.

The port's authority is to put $477 million into the project, according to Reuters.

The development will be able to handle 1.2 cubic meters in capacity for a range of oil and gas products.

Citing the transport ministry, the report said that the new facility would be used to promote IMO2020 grade fuel oil.

Funding for the project is coming from Smart Crest Sdn Bhd, the report said.