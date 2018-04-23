Singapore: Oil Exports up but Overall Trade down Year-On-Year

Singapore: trade down (file image/pixabay)

Singapore's domestic oil exports were up by 6% in March compared to the same period a year ago.

Malaysia, Indonesia and Liberia were all export markets seeing double digit percentage growth

Month-on-month, however, domestic oil exports declined.

"In volume terms, oil domestic exports decreased by 7.1% in March 2018, compared to the 1.9% decline in the previous month," data provider Enterprise Singapore said.

The southeast Asian republic's overall trade (imports and exports), including oil and non-oil trade, was down over the period by 0.6%, the data showed