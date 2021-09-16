South Korea's DSME Develops Onboard Carbon Capture for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is working on the technology with technology company Hi Air Korea. Image Credit: DSME

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is set to develop onboard carbon capture and storage technology for the shipping industry.

The firm is working on the technology with technology company Hi Air Korea, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Based on the successful technical verification of this carbon dioxide capture and storage technology, we will do our best to advance the commercialization time," Lee Sang-Cheol, vice president for ship design at DSME, said in the statement.

A range of firm are now working on the idea of incorporating carbon capture technology within scrubber systems. If the technology can be made to work without prohibitively high capital or running costs, it could significantly prolong the life of conventional fossil fuels within the bunker industry.