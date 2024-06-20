BUNKER JOBS: FIS Seeks Fuel Oil and LPG Broker in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 20, 2024

Freight and commodities brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS) is seeking to hire a fuel oil and LPG broker in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with demonstrable experience in execution brokerage in related products covering commercial clients, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Promote FIS as a company; providing market intelligence and analysis to clients
  • Arrange trades via voice broking on and behalf of clients for execution at relevant exchange
  • Ensure all trades are executed on a non-advice / execution only basis
  • Reconcile and enter trades in Trade Manager and/or relevant exchange as necessary
  • Maintain and enhance existing client relationships, making regular contact and tracking daily trading activities
  • Proactively solicit feedback from industry participants via trade calls, surveys, industry events, trade shows and conferences
  • Produce a daily/weekly update of market prices, market direction for international desks
  • On-board new clients following correct Compliance and Operations procedures
  • Regularly assess clients needs and financial conditions to identify internal cross-selling opportunities
  • Understand the desk's business strategy; identify and seize new business opportunities relating to trends, future markets, products and clients
  • Perform any other reasonable duties the company may require

