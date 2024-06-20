BUNKER JOBS: FIS Seeks Fuel Oil and LPG Broker in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with demonstrable experience in execution brokerage in related products covering commercial clients. Image Credit: FIS

Freight and commodities brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS) is seeking to hire a fuel oil and LPG broker in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with demonstrable experience in execution brokerage in related products covering commercial clients, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Promote FIS as a company; providing market intelligence and analysis to clients

Arrange trades via voice broking on and behalf of clients for execution at relevant exchange

Ensure all trades are executed on a non-advice / execution only basis

Reconcile and enter trades in Trade Manager and/or relevant exchange as necessary

Maintain and enhance existing client relationships, making regular contact and tracking daily trading activities

Proactively solicit feedback from industry participants via trade calls, surveys, industry events, trade shows and conferences

Produce a daily/weekly update of market prices, market direction for international desks

On-board new clients following correct Compliance and Operations procedures

Regularly assess clients needs and financial conditions to identify internal cross-selling opportunities

Understand the desk's business strategy; identify and seize new business opportunities relating to trends, future markets, products and clients

Perform any other reasonable duties the company may require

For more information, click here.