Singapore: ExxonMobil to Begin MGO MFM Delivery in May

MFMs for distillate deliveries will be mandatory from July 1, 2019. File Image / Pixabay

ExxonMobil today said from May 2018 it would begin the use of mass flow meter (MFM) technology for distillate bunker delivery in the port of Singapore.

The announcement follows a directive from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) mandating the use of the technology for distillate deliveries from July 1, 2019.

"Our mass flow metering systems have a proven track record for transparency, helping ensure that vessel operators receive reliable and consistent bunkering," the company said.

"The decision to launch this system ahead of Singapore's deadline underlines ExxonMobil's commitment to offering vessel operators the best possible service and value."

Singapore previously made the use of MFMs mandatory for MFO delivery from January 1, 2017.

Heavy fuel oil products make up around 95% of the bunkers sold in Singapore, but from January 1, 2020 when the "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into effect, most vessels are expected to switch to buying and burning distillate fuels.