Bunker Jobs: Singapore Marine Sales Manager - Lubricants

by SallingSearch

Marine Sales Manager - Lubricants

Singapore

We are now working with one of the leading independent distributors of Marine Lubricants on recruiting for a new Marine Sales Manager to their successful Singapore office.

Our client is now looking for a new and ambitious Marine Sales Manager to join their lubricant sales team in Singapore. Our client is a leading independent supplier with a global presence.

Preferred are candidates already based in Singapore and with proven experience from lubricants (or related) sales to the marine industry.

You will be reporting to the Managing Director which is based in Singapore.

As a Marine Sales Manager some of your responsibilities will be (but not limited to)

Prospect and develop new customers/accounts from the related markets assigned

Conduct regular customer visits to understand customers' opportunity potentials and ensure customer retention

Driving sales growth to meet volume targets set by the management team

Responsible for managing customers' debt with the finance department

Generating sales through existing clients and develop new accounts

Min requirements

Basic tertiary education in any field

Good MS Office skills and numerical confidence

Ease of communication with multiple languages

Relevant experience in a sales environment and preferably in a marine industry working with shipowners and shipmanagers

Personal traits

Entrepreneurial self-starter who enjoys working in a team

Comfortable in a fast paced environment - handling multiple stakeholders, priorities and fast decision making

Skilled negotiator and strong communicator, fluency in English

Apply directly by following the link http://adr.to/nrqum

For more info please contact Soeren Salling on one@sallingsearch.com / All communication will, of course, be kept strictly P&C!