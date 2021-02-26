New Anchorage May Allow Further Growth for Zhoushan Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan is China's largest bunkering location. File Image / Pixabay

The opening of a new anchorage at Zhoushan may help boost the port's rapidly growing bunker sales, according to local suppliers.

So far 7,380 mt of bunkers and fresh water have been supplied at the new Qushan anchorage to the north of the port, which opened last month, the Zhoushan Bonded Ship Fuel Association said on Wednesday.

"Relying on the southern port area anchorage fuel supply operations alone cannot meet the increasing demand for differentiated fuel supply business," the industry body said.

"The newly added anchorage in the northern port area can not only reduce the pressure on the southern oil supply anchorage, but also expand new oil supply markets."

A total of 4.724 million mt of bonded bunker fuel was sold at Zhoushan last year, growing by 15% despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the shipping industry.