Fire Extinguished on VLCC off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Indian Navy assisted with extinguishing the fire. Image Credit: Indian Navy

The fire that broke out on a VLCC off Sri Lanka last week has now been extinguished, according to the country's Navy.

A fire broke out on board the New Diamond 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point on September 3 as it was carrying 270,000 mt of crude from Kuwait to Paradip, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement on its website Sunday.

That fire was extinguished as of 3 PM local time on Sunday, although some risk remains that it will break out again because of high temperatures on board, according to the statement.

The Indian Navy and salvage specialist teams will inspect the vessel, and a team of 10 experts from the Netherlands and UK will assess the damage to the ship.