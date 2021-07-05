Straits Inter Logistics to Work With Petronas on Malaysia Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia's bunker market is expected to grow rapidly this year. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysia's Straits Inter Logistics is to work with the country's state energy producer, Petronas, on bunker supply.

The two companies will collaborate to supply fuel oil at ports across Malaysia, Straits Inter Logistics said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"This venture will be hugely synergistic and value-adding to both parties as through Straits' wide established network and large vessels fleet, Petronas will be able to supply marine fuel oil to all its customers comprising mainly container liners within the ports of Malaysia," the company said in the statement.

"With this tie up, Petronas's customers will be able to enjoy highly reliable, efficient and safe cargo delivery services through Straits' comprehensive infrastructure and tight operating procedures."