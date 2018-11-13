Singapore: Monthly Bunker Sales up Year-on-Year

Monthly sales up (file image/pixabay)

Bunker sales at Singapore rose to reach 4.1 million metric tonnes (mt) in October over the same month a year ago.

In October 2018, sales of 4,005,300 mt were recorded compared to 4,125,200 mt seen last month, according to figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Sales of the key 380 cst fuel oil grade held steady around the 3 million mt mark.

However, the monthly sales figures for the 500 cst grade and low sulfur marine gasoil showed increases with the former adding over 100,000 mt in sales over the period. LSMGO edged up by around half that amount, according to the data.

Last year, annual bunker fuel sales in the southeast Asian bunkering hub passed 50 million mt for the first time.