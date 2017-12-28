Taiwan's CPC to Discontinue Supply of MF-30 Grade Bunkers

CPCwill is to discontinue the supply of MF-30 grade bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation (CPC) today said that from February 1, 2018 it will discontinue the supply of MF-30 grade bunker fuel.

"For the purpose of providing out valued customer with better service, we need to deploy our storage facility more efficiently," the supplier said in a note to customers.

"Therefore, we are forced to make this decision because of poor sales of MF-30 for a long time."

CPC will continue its supply of several other grades of bunker fuel, including IFO380, IFO180, MDO, MGO, and 80 cSt material.

Products are available at key ports including Hualien, Keelung (Chilung), Kaohsiung, Suao, and Taichung.