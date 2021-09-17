Vitol to Operate Electric Bunker Delivery Vessels in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's authorities are seeking to encourage the electrification of the bunker delivery fleet operating in the country's waters. File Image / Pixabay

V-Bunkers, the Singapore marine fuels unit of global commodity firm Vitol, is set to operate hybrid electric bunker delivery vessels in the city-state's waters.

The company has ordered two hybrid-electric bunker tankers for harbour operations in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"The bunker tankers are being built with electric-hybrid notation and will employ state of the art energy storage systems (ESS) technology comprising lithium ion batteries for energy storage and a highly automated power management system (PMS) which will efficiently manage power consumption and thereby reduce GHG emissions," the company said in the statement.

"In addition, the ESS has the capability to charge its battery system from onshore power supply sources once such charging facilities become available in Singapore."

The vessels are due for delivery from the second half of 2022.