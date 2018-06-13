Singapore: Monthly Sales up Year-on-Year

Bunker sales: monthly increase at Singapore (file image/pixabay)

Monthly sales of bunker fuel at Singapore have risen from the same month a year ago.

Headline figures for May show sales of 4.3 million metric tonnes (mt) compared to 4.2 million mt in May last year, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Within the portfolio of fuels sold at the port, sales of the 500 CST grade were up while sales of 380 CST were down.

The former tipped a million, reaching a high over the 12-month period.

In contrast, sales of the key 380 CST grade hit a three-month low coming in below the 3 million mt mark at 2.95 million mt.

Singapore is the world's biggest bunkering destination with annual fuel sales of over 50 million mt.