Singapore Oil Exports: Sales up But Volume Down

Trade up in May (file image/pixabay)

Sales of domestic oil exports from Singapore were up year-on-year while the volume of domestic oil exports fell, trade figures show.

The sales data for May showed that exports were up by 18% with higher sales registered to Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

In volume terms, May saw a 9% drop in domestic oil exports compared to 12 months' ago.

Total trade was up by 10% over the period, repeating similiar annual growth seen in April. Total exports were also up by 10%, according to the figures.