Chinese Port Operator Says Operations Continue as Normal at Fuzhou

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Operations in Fuzhou are continuing as normal. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Port operator PSA International says operations are continuing as normal at the Chinese port of Fuzhou, denying earlier reports of a quarantine on vessels arriving there from some countries.

"Operations at Fuzhou Container Terminals is business as usual and cargo vessels can berth in Fuzhou port as per normal," a spokesman for the company said Thursday.

"Necessary precautions are already in place to protect the vessel crew and terminal staff from the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in the port.

"There are no plans to quarantine vessels before they are allowed to dock in port."

Local media had previously reported vessels arriving from Japan, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US and Singapore would have to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Fuzhou.