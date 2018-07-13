Singapore: Bunker Sales Rise in June

Singapore: bunkering hub (file image/pixabay)

Bunker sales were just below 4 million metric tonnes (mt) in Singapore for June, an increase over the same month a year ago, according to the latest figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

June saw 3,922,300 mt of bunkers sold compared to 3,836,300 mt in June 2017.

Sales across the grades of fuel on offer to ships calling at the southeast Asian bunkering hub held steady over the period with a small increase seen in low sulfur marine gasoil which increased to 107,500 mt sold from 99,400 mt.

Compared to May, June's totals were down with the 500 CST grade, which topped 1 million mt in May, falling back in June to 0.8 million mt.

380 CST remains by far the biggest seller at 2.8 million mt sold in June.