Singapore: Bunker Sales Fall

Singapore: major stop for bunkers. File image/Pixabay.

Monthly bunker sales in Singapore topped 4 million metric tonnes (mt) last month but were down by nearly 300,000 mt over the same period last year.

May's total was up on April which saw 3.7 million mt of bunker fuel sold at the southeast Asian bunkering hub, according to figures published by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. However, total fuel sold in May last year was 4.28 million mt.

The reason for the fall in sales is the shrinking sales of high sulfur fuel oil. Sales of 380 cst fell from 2.94 million mt to 2.79 million mt over the period.

In contrast, sales of low sulfur marine gas oil were up over the period, from 109,800 mt to 212,000 mt. Sales of 500 cst fuel oil stood at 759,000 mt, down compared to May last year but up over April's total.