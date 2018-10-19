Sinopec Reveals IMO2020 Supply Plans

Chinese oil and gas giant Sinopec will supply 0.50% max sulfur bunkers from next year, Liu Zurong, General Manager of Sinopec Fuel Oil Company, was quoted by Reuters as saying Thursday.

Product is expected to go to Singapore and some “One Belt One Road” countries.

The company aims to have all of its supplies meeting IMO 2020 standard by January 1, 2020, Zurong added, which is the day the new global sulfur cap comes into force.

While IMO 2020 was recently tipped to give China "the potential to become a future powerhouse of bunkering" in the near term the county’s low sulfur production https://shipandbunker.com/news/apac/142313-sibcon-2018-imo-2020-no-threat-to-singapores-bunker-market-dominancehttps://shipandbunker.com/news/apac/142313-sibcon-2018-imo-2020-no-threat-to-singapores-bunker-market-dominance.