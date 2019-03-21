Chimbusco Eyes April for New 0.50%S Bunker Supply Locations

China ups 0.50%S supply. File Image / Pixabay

Chimbusco will start supplying 0.50% sulfur bunkers at the ports of Qinhuangdao and Jingtang from April, according to a company source quoted by Platts.

The new locations come in addition to Shanghai Yangshan, Dalian, Changjiang River, Ningbo-Zhoushan, and Tianjin.

The Chinese supplier said current sales of the low sulfur products are between 10,000 and 20,000 mt per month, with demand for the product stemming from the introduction of a 0.50% sulfur cap in certain Chinese emissions control areas (ECA) from January 1 of this year.

Demand for such product is expected to spike later this year with the global 0.50% sulfur cap coming into force from January 1, 2020.