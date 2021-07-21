Bangkok Commissions 12 All-Electric Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The propulsion systems are provided by Torqeedo. Image Credit: Torqeedo

The authorities in Bangkok have ordered 12 new all-electric ferries as part of plans to cut emissions in the city.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority officially commissioned the new ships in a ceremony at the MariArt Shipyard on June 14. The ships will have propulsion systems supplied by engineering firm Torqeedo, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The order follows a previous one of seven electric vessels, delivered last year, with propulsion systems provided by Torqeedo.

"With the expansion of the fleet of electric ferries, Bangkok is well on its way to achieving the ambitious goal of becoming the electric transportation capital of Asia," Joe MacDonald, Asia Pacific sales manager for Torqeedo, said in the statement.

"The electric commuter ferries will be part of an interconnected electrified transportation network that also includes electric buses, monorail train and the conversion of hundreds of Bangkok's iconic three-wheeled tuk-tuk taxis."