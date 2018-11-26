IFO380 Bunkering to Resume at Taichung

IFO380 suspension due to annual maintenance. File Image / Pixabay

IFO380 bunkering will resume at Taichung on November 29, 2018, Taiwan's CPC Corporation has said in a note to customers.

As previously reported, IFO380 bunkering was suspended at the port from August 23rd due to the annual maintenance of barge Chun Yu No. 1, that left only Chun Yu No. 11 in service.

Chung Yu No.1, with a capacity of 1,200 mt for fuel oil and 100 mt for gasoil, has now returned to operations.