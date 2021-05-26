New KSOE Order Includes Two LPG-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships will be built in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has won a contract to build two gas carriers capable of burning LPG as fuel.

The two duel-fuelled gas carriers will be delivered to shipowners from the first half of 2023, KSOE said in a statement on its website on Monday.

KSOE has won the contracts to build 36 of the 59 LPG carriers ordered around the world over the past year, the company said, citing newbuild order data from Clarksons Research.

"As the global economy has entered a recovery phase, inquiries for order receipts are continuing across various ship types," a KSOE official said in the statement.