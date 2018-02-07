Singapore: 11 Charged with Selling MGO Illegally

Defendants appeared in court in Singapore (file image/pixabay)

Eleven Indonesians have been charged in Singapore over the alleged illegal sale of 45 metric tonnes of marine gas oil worth $17,426.

Two of the group were seafarers employed by bunker company Brightoil Petroleum, local news provider the Straits Times reports.

"Nine crew members were arrested for purchasing the stolen marine gas oil," the Singaporean police were quoted as saying.

"Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of another two crew members of a Singapore-registered tanker for misappropriating marine gas oil on board without their company's knowledge."

The ship in question is Brightoil 326, according to the report.

Brightoil 326 is 4,100 deadweight tonne tanker owned by Brightoil, according to the company's website.