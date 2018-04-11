Singapore: VPS Issues Bunker Alert for Excessive Aluminium, Silicon

Bunker alert issued (file image/pixabay)

Fuel testing agency Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has issued a bunker fuel alert for Singapore, price reporting agency Platts reports.

Several VPS heavy fuel oil samples showed showed high concentrations of aluminium and silicon. Such abravsive particles can cause accelerated wear and tear on engine components.

Fuel deliveries from the contaminated fuel were made by a number of suppliers from April 1 to 6, the report said.

The alert was issued Monday.

Singapore is the world's biggest bunker fuel market.