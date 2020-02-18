Singapore Slashes Port Fees for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships moored at Singapore. File image/Pixabay.

Singapore has reduced port fees for passenger ships.

The move by the southeast Asian bunkering hub forms part of a government relief package for shipping hit by the fallout from the spread of coronavirus.

The concession runs from the start of next month to the end of August and is on top of all other port dues relief.

"All cruise vessels and regional ferries with a port stay of not more than five days, and passenger-carrying harbour craft will qualify for the new concession," the Maritime and Port Authority said.

"It is expected to benefit more than 600 cruise vessels, regional ferries and passenger-carrying harbour craft, bringing total savings of over $1 million in the six-month period."

The coronavirus scare has led to weaker global trade as governments try to control the spread of the virus. Shippng, in turn, has been affected by the fall off in trade.