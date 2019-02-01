More LNG-Fuelled Vessel Designs Unveiled

New designs get stamp of approval. File Image / Pixabay

ABS says it has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to two LNG-fuelled vessel designs from China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co (DSIC).

The designs include a 208,000 dwt bulk carrier and a concept 260,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC).

With the LNG bunker industry looking to have have finally cracked the chicken-and-egg conundrum of both buyers and LNG bunker suppliers waiting for the other to move first, the news is further evidence that yards are ready to build LNG-fulled tonnage for customers interested in adopting the emerging alternative fuel.

"LNG is quickly becoming the alternative fuel of choice. By working with ABS, we are able to demonstrate the viability of our designs as a solution for shipowners and operators examining the feasibility of LNG as fuel for their vessels," DSIC said.