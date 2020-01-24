Petrochina Takes Top Slot Among Singapore Bunker Suppliers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrochina has emerged as 2019's winner. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Petrochina International Pte Ltd gained market share to become the largest bunker supplier by volume in Singapore last year, according to data from the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The Chinese oil and gas company climbed to first place from second the previous year, the MPA said in a list of bunker suppliers by volume published Friday.

2018's top supplier, Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd, dropped to third place last year, while Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd advanced to second place from third in 2018.

One of the biggest gains in the list was by Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd, jumping to seventh place in 2019 from 21st the previous year.

Meanwhile one of the bigger falls was by ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, sinking to 22nd place last year from seventh in 2018.

The financial troubles of Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd in 2019 saw it drop almost to the bottom of the list, to 44th place last year from 28th in 2018.

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub, with 45 licensed suppliers and total sales in 2019 of 47.5 million mt.