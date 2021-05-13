Japan to Build Gas-fuelled Icebreaker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan: Arctic exploration. File Image / Pixabay.

Japan's marine science agency, Jamstec, is to build an Arctic icebreaker with dual-fuel power and able to run on liquified natural gas and fuel oil.

The agency's current research ship runs on fuel oil which carries restrictions on when it can enter the Arctic area.

There is also an Antarctic icebreaker in operation, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

Jamstec plans to issue a tender for the dual fuel newbuild in May. The name of the winning bid should be known by August.

Tokyo is planning to continue hunting for additional upstream gas assets, with LNG expected to be in demand as a transition fuel and as a feedstock for production of ammonia and hydrogen in the run-up to achieve its 2050 decarbonisation goal, the report said.